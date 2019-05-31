Francia (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- El Senado de Francia estableció que la Catedral de Notre Dame de París se restaure tal como estaba antes del incendio que la afectó el pasado 15 de abril.
El 15 de abril un voraz incendio se inició poco antes de las 7:00 p.m. El techo y la aguja fueron destruidos por el fuego, sin embargo las estructuras principales no sufrieron daños.
Entre los tesoros que se rescataron están las reliquias de un clavo y la santa corona de espinas.
El lunes 27 de mayo los legisladores aprobaron un proyecto de ley según el cual el emblemático templo parisino será restaurado de acuerdo al “último estado visual”.
Esta decisión se tomó luego que el Gobierno del presidente Emmanuel Macron convocó a un concurso de arquitectura para recibir diversas propuestas de restauración. El mandatario había alentado “una reconstrucción inventiva” de la histórica catedral, patrimonio de Francia.
Después de un mes del incendio que acabó con una parte de la catedral de Notre Dame, en París, las expectativa de qué es lo que pasaría con esta edificación aumentó; en redes habían circulado probables reconstrucciones de la Catedral:
"PALINGENESIS, TRIBUTE TO NOTRE-DAME" advocates for an exemplary project in ecological engineering that feels true to its time and avoids a pastiche architecture that turns the city into an open-air museum. Circular economy, renewable energies, inclusive social innovation, urban agriculture farm, protection of biodiversity, without forgetting beauty and spiritual elevation: our design proposal feeds on such values to deliver a deep, conscious meaning. From primitive Gothic in the 12th century to its restoration by Viollet-le Duc in the 19th century , through the radiant Gothic of the 13th century and the flamboyant Gothic of the 14th century, Notre-Dame cathedral undoubtedly arises from centuries of work and multi-faceted inspiration. As such, it is hardy encumbered by useless musings about the overlapping styles inherent in the building. Each wave of time contributes its alluvium, each race deposits its layer on the monument, each individual brings his stone. Thus do the beavers, thus do the bees, thus do people. Victor Hugo • The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1831) . . . Click on the link in our bio to discover the projet in details ☝️☝️☝️ . . . #notredame #notredamedeparis #notredamecathedral #paris #parisfrance #rebuildnotredame #circulareconomy #crosslaminatedtimber #woodenstructure #clt #solarglass #photovoltaic #renewableenergy #climatechange #urbanfarming #garden #spirituality #ecological #urbanagriculture #biodiversity #socialinnovation #beauty #gothic #forest #victorhugo #catholic #tribute #green
La Catedral Notre Dame, después del Incendio, será reconstruida y modernizada. Quedará Fantástica! pic.twitter.com/1QJP0fBdMA
— Galo Borja (@GaloBorja35) May 27, 2019
La Catedral actualmente no recibe visitas, así luce en restauración:
RMR