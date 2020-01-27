Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- La mañana de este domingo falleció la leyenda de la NBA, Kobe Bryant, junto a él también perdió la vida su hija Gianna y siete personas más.
El fatal accidente que dejara sin vida a nueve personas se registró en el sur de California, poco antes de las 10:00 am.
A decir de los primeros reportes proporcionados por el alguacil del condado de Los Angeles, Alex Villanueva, las identidades de los pasajeros del helicóptero aun no son confirmadas.
«No confirmo las identidades de las víctimas, pues estamos a la espera de la declaración oficial del forense durante esta tarde. Dios bendiga las almas víctimas», declaró el alguacil.
Respecto a la o las causas que pudieron generar el desplome de la aeronave, no se tiene información.
Press Conference: Sheriff Villanueva & Officials provide details on the tragic helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas
Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, January 26, 2020
Las autoridades estadounidenses destacaron que será a través de las redes sociales de la comisaría que se revele la información oficial del caso.
Celebridades despiden a Kobe Bryant
A través de redes sociales, encuentros deportivos y los Grammy, celebridades han despedido a Kobe Bryant y enviado palabras de aliento para su familia.
«Sé lo mucho que Kobe amaba la música, así que esta debe de ser una fiesta para él», declaró Alicia Keys en la 62 entrega de los Grammy.
"Estamos literalmente parados aquí, con el corazón roto, en la casa que construyó Kobe Bryant".
Alicia Keys en los #GRAMMYs
— Fanáticos de Los Lakers (@LakersFanaticos) January 27, 2020
Aquí otros mensajes:
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
…..Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
