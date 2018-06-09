Indonesia (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- Como si de una película se tratara, un orangután encaró a una pesada máquina excavadora mientras arrasaba con su hábitat, con el fin de detenerla.
El hecho ocurrió en una isla de Borneo, ubicada cerca de Indonesia, Malasia y Brunéi, y fue captado en video, mismo que fue publicado el pasado martes en la página de Facebook International Animal Rescue.
En la filmación se puede ver al animal correr sobre un tronco caído para enseguida plantarse frente al brazo metálico del buldozer y tratar de detenerlo, antes de perder el equilibrio y caer al suelo; afortunadamente, el orangután pudo ser salvado por los activistas que grabaron el video.
WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAYThis dramatic footage shows the devastating impact deforestation is having on precious orangutan habitat. This desperate orangutan is frantically seeking refuge from the destructive power of the bulldozer; a machine that has already decimated everything else around him. Despite all the obstacles thrown at them, our team were able to rescue this orangutan and bring him to safety. Unfortunately, scenes like this are becoming more and more frequent in Indonesia. Deforestation has caused the orangutan population to plummet; habitats are destroyed and orangutans are left to starve and die.We need to ACT NOW. This World Environment Day, plant a tree and help us rebuild and protect precious orangutan habitat. The situation is critical, and we are running out of time. PLANT A TREE TODAY: https://internationalanimalrescue.org/plant-tree?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=World_Environment_Day_2018&utm_content=videoPlease share this post far and wide. Thank you.
Según International Animal Rescue, en los últimos 60 años la población de estos simios en la isla de Borneo ha disminuido más del 50 por ciento, y la principal causa de esto es la tala desmedida de árboles con el fin de obtener aceite de palma.
“Escenas como esta son cada vez más frecuentes en Indonesia. La deforestación ha provocado que la población de orangutanes caiga en picado. Los hábitats se destruyen y los orangutanes se mueren de hambre”, detalló la organización, misma que hizo un llamado a la gente a plantar árboles y evitar que la fauna de las selvas se extinga debido a la deforestación.
WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY: This dramatic footage shows the devastating impact deforestation is having on precious orangutan habitat. ACT NOW – Plant a tree and protect precious Bornean Rainforest: https://t.co/ooEHmOYgOC#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/pyK72015US
Con información de El País
