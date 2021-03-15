Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com).- La mañana de este lunes se dio a conocer la lista completa de los nominados a los premios Oscar de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos, y las mujeres rompieron un récord en las nominaciones.

El cantante Nick Jonas y la modelo Priyanka Chopra fueron los encargados de revelar a los nominados de este año en vivo desde Londres.

70 mujeres recibieron un total de 76 nominaciones, según la Academia, un récord para una edición.

Dos realizadoras destacan entre los cinco nominados a Mejor Director por primera vez en siete décadas. Se trata de la directora de «Nomadland», Chloe Zhao, y la de «Promising Young Woman», Emerald Fennell.

Entre los nominados está la película chilena «El agente topo», dirigida por Maite Alberdi, que competirá en la categoría Mejor Documental.

Sin embargo, ninguna de las películas latinoamericanas que estaban preseleccionadas en la categoría Mejor Película Internacional resultó nominada.

“Mank”, el drama en blanco y negro de Netflix sobre el desarrollo del guion para la legendaria película “Citizen Kane”, desarrollado por el guionista Herman J. Mankiewicz, encabezó la lista de las películas más nominadas con 10 nominaciones.

Los premios reconocen a lo mejor del cine a lo largo de un año en 23 categorías diferentes. A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados.

Mejor Película

«The Father»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Mejor Actor Principal

Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»

Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Anthony Hopkins, «The Father»

Gary Oldman, «Mank»

Steven Yeun, «Minari»

Mejor Actriz Principal

Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»

Frances McDormand, «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor Director

Thomas Vinterberg, «Another Round»

David Fincher, «Mank»

Lee Isaac Chung, «Minari»

Chloe Zhao, «Nomadland»

Emerald Fennell, «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman, «The Father»

Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»

Youn Yuh-jung, «Minari»

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami»

Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»

Lakeith Stanfield, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Mejor Película Extranjera

«Another Round» – Dinamarca

«Better Days» – Hong Kong

«Collective» – Romania

«The Man Who Sold His Skin» – Túnez

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia y Herzegovina

Mejor Documental Corto

«Colette»

«A Concerto Is a Conversation»

«Do Not Split»

«Hunger Ward»

«A Love Song For Latasha»

Mejor Documental

«Collective»

«Crip Camp»

«The Mole Agent» (El agente topo)

«My Octopus Teacher»

«Time»

Mejor Canción Original

«Fight For You» de «Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Hear My Voice» de «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«Husavik» de «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»

«lo Sì (Seen)» de «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»

«Speak Now» de»One Night in Miami…»

Mejor Película Animada

«Onward»

«Over the Moon»

«A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon»

«Soul»

«Wolfwalkers»

Mejor Guion Adaptado

«Borat Subsequent MovieFilm»

«The Father»

«Nomadland»

«One Night in Miami»

«The White Tiger»

Mejor Guion Original

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Minari»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«TheTrial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Diseño de Producción

«The Father»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank»

«News of the World»

«Tenet»

Cinematografía

Sean Bobbitt, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Erik Messerschmidt, «Mank»

Dariusz Wolski, «News of the World»

Joshua James Richards, «Nomadland»

Phedon Papamichael , «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

«Emma»

«Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom»

«Mank»

«Mulan»

«Pinocchio»

Mejor Sonido

«Greyhound»

«Mank»

«News of the World»

«Soul»

«Sound of Metal»

Mejor Película Animada Corta

«Burrow»

«Genius Loci»

«If Anything Happens I Love You»

«Opera»

«Yes-People»

Mejor Película de Imagen Real Corta

«Feeling Through»

«The Letter Room»

«The Present»

«Two Distant Strangers»

«White Eye»

Mejor Banda Sonora

«Da 5 Bloods»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«News of the World»

«Soul»

Mejores Efectos Visuales

«Love and Monsters»

«The Midnight Sky»

«Mulan»

«The One and Only Ivan»

«Tenet»

Mejor Edición

«The Father»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Maquillaje

«Emma»

«Hillbilly Elegy»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank»

«Pinocchio»

Por: Redacción/SJS