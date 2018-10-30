Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com).- Los casos de muertes debido a las arriesgadas selfies van en aumento y en esta ocasión fue una pareja de populares instagrammers los que perdieron la vida en busca de una imagen increíble para sus redes sociales.
Which is them dreamiest season of allll?🤔 🍂🍁🍂🍁🍂 😍Falllll!😍 … With golden capes draped over mountains as far as the eyes can see, there is no denying that Vermont has an unbeLEAFable foliage😉, don’t you think? Moments like this truly makes me believe in the magic conjured by Mother Nature.✨ … Are you in the “Autumn-Is-Magic” 🍁✨ fan club? Any leaf-peeping hikes planned this year? • • • #naturalvermont #travelvermont #welovevermont #vermontlife #vtphoto #scenesofnewengland #fallinnewengland #thisisvt #vtpixels #colorfulnewengland #travelcolorfully #vermontfall #visittheusa
Vishnu Voswamath y Meenakshi Moorthy fallecieron el pasado 27 de octubre a consecuencia de una caída que sufrieron en un acantilado.
Los hechos se registraron en un acantilado situado en el Parque Nacional de Yosemite en California en donde la pareja no se conformó con la espectacular vista que este sitio ofrece y fue por más.
Ambos cuerpos fueron localizados sin vida a unos 254 metros debajo del mirador de Taft Point.
La pareja, de 29 y 30 años, respectivamente compartía a través de su cuenta de Instagram increíbles imágenes que les valieron más de 15 mil seguidores.
SWIPE RIGHT TO SEE SOME EPICNESS 🤘 FROM #WOMENSMARCHONNYC … You know when I said I have a thing for badass 👊Wonder(ful) Women? Yesterday, I decided to be one myself and participated in the #WomensMarch here. I went alone and was on the verge of a meltdown 😶 for the first few minutes since everyone had their own squad and a tad reserved to accept this pink haired girlie 💕👩 but then I met my SISTERHOOD and I came back with a fiery tribe 🔥to dance with and mad memories to die for ✨ … It is ironical like @gloriasteinem said, the moment a woman chooses to behave like a full-human-being, she gets into a hell lotta troubles,😏and from yesterday my sisterhood and I, we have been subjected to a lot of “trolls” and controversies from people who couldn’t care less about all this.🙄Let me help you here.🤗 〰️ WHY are we doing this and WHO are we doing this for⁉️ … 🔻We want the society to RESPECT OUR CHOICES. Treat us like a FULL HUMAN BEING. We love being a Mother/Wife/Chef but we do not want it to be FORCED on us. 〰️ 🔻Many women are labeled and objectified and not treated as INDIVIDUALS.We want to end that. 〰️ 🔻As much as we love our near and dear ones and would even die for them, we do NOT exist solely for EVERYBODY ELSE’S PURPOSE. 〰️ 🔻Like many trailblazing visionaries and virtuosos did before us and still doing, if THEY had not marched for us, we would probably still forced to be with shaven heads and slaving for someone else. 〰️ 🔻So it all boils down to #pinkpositivelight “RESPECT MY EXISTENCE OR EXPECT MY RESISTANCE” (@royabab 😍) 〰️〰️〰️ 🔴 Also, Feminism is NOT equal ❌ to Men-Hating. If anything we love and respect the men(those who return the feelings i.e.) in our life and again like Gloria said, “A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.” … Please feel free to agree/disagree with these ideologies in comments and I will be more than happy to contribute to it💕 • • • #TogetherWeRise #TimesUp #NotOnOurWatch #NeverthelessShePersisted #DefineFeminism #GurlsTalk #WonderWomen #DameTravelerConnection #DameTraveler #SheisNotLost #TimeOutNewYork #seeyourcity #TheWeekOnInstagram
Las autoridades se encuentran investigando la manera como sucedieron los hechos para así descartar cualquier posible suicidio.
