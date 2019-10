View this post on Instagram

NASA astronaut Christina Koch (right) poses for a portrait with fellow Expedition 61 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir of NASA who is inside a U.S. spacesuit for a fit check. The duo is preparing for their first spacewalk together planned for Oct. 18 to replace a failed power controller on the International Space Station's P6 truss structure. #nasa #astronaut #spacewalk #walk #international #space #station