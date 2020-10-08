Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- En la red social de Instagram una joven madre primeriza dijo sentirse humillada luego de que un profesor le prohibiera amamantar a su bebé durante la clase en línea.
Marisa Mares es una joven estudiante universitaria, que debido a la pandemia se ha adaptado a las clases a distancia como muchos otros estudiantes alrededor del mundo, sin embargo, un profesor del Fresno City Collage, en Estados Unidos, le prohibió amamantar a su bebé durante la clase.
Según Mares, la expuso frente a la clase a través de un correo del profesor donde dijo las nuevas reglas para los alumnos en clase, aludiendo que estaba prohibido amamantar como la alumna lo hizo.
Además, una de las reglas era mantener la cámara y micrófono encendido, por ello, la joven madre reviró y argumentó al profesor que para amamantar a su bebé debía apagar la cámara y el audio por un momento.
“Me alegra saber que puede tener la cámara y el micrófono encendidos, pero no amamante a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería hacer. Solo hazlo después de clase”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
Pero el profesor estadounidense no aceptó el argumento de la alumna, y ante la negativa, Marissa Mares comunicó lo ocurrido a la coordinadora de la facultad, días más tarde el maestro le envío una disculpa:
“Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en delante tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase”.
Cabe recordar que en varios países, pero principalmente en Latinoamérica se han registrado agresiones a mujeres que deciden amamantar en público, por ello, alrededor del mundo se han establecido leyes para evitar casos como este, en las buscan sancionar a quien discrimine o intimide a una mujer por dar pecho en la vía pública.
Debido a una cultura patriarcal, los senos de las mujeres se reducen a una fuente de placer masculino, impidiendo que las madres ejerzan su derecho en cualquier lugar, pues están proveyendo de alimento a sus vástagos.
En múltiples países se ha instruido que empresas, centros universitarios y lugares de trabajo se asigne un lugar especial de lactancia para que las madres amamanten a sus hijos, dicho esto, algunos lugares además de sitios de lactancia cuentan con guarderías para los hijos de madres trabajadoras o estudiantes.
Por: Redacción/E