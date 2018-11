View this post on Instagram

I never met my family before…. This was so crazyyyyyy …. My first time in Mexico 🇲🇽 this shit broke my heart connecting with family I never seen before I’ve only spoken to….. me being younger not understanding why my Mom left her country to make a better future for us. THIS right here hits home. ARIBA MI PINCHE RAZA 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 TE AMO