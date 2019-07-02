Reestreno de Avenger EndGame no es lo que fans esperaban (spoiler)

La cinta busca superar a Avatar en recaudación de dinero

MiMorelia.com
Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- Muchos esperaban el reestreno de Avengers EndGame, pero no fue lo que tanto querían ver, sólo que antes de seguir leyendo, debes saber que esto es un spoiler de la cinta.

Dicho lo cual, te contamos que alrededor del mundo las críticas no fueron nada positivas para esta película que busca posicionarse como la más taquillera de la historia, aunque por ahora no ha podido quitarle ese título a Avatar, de James Cameron.

Y es que los que ya la vieron quedaron muy insatisfechos por la escena añadida, que es una secuencia de Hulk que al parecer fue metida en la cinta sin algún fin más que alargar la historia.

Por medio de Twitter hubo los que dijeron que este es un trabajo no terminado de los animadores de Marvel y que la escena no tiene lógica para la historia.

Hipertextual rescató una de las críticas de los fanáticos, y es ésta que a la letra reza así: “¿Me estás diciendo que la escena adicional que agregaron a Endgame fue un clip NO TERMINADO de Hulk salvando a un par de personas? ¿Luego respondiendo a una llamada telefónica que ni siquiera tiene sentido?”.

La escena que dura cerca de siete minutos causó la burla de otros, y la decepción de algunos más, ve aquí esas duras críticas:

 

