Reestreno de Avenger EndGame no es lo que fans esperaban (spoiler)

Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com/Redacción).- Muchos esperaban el reestreno de Avengers EndGame, pero no fue lo que tanto querían ver, sólo que antes de seguir leyendo, debes saber que esto es un spoiler de la cinta.

Dicho lo cual, te contamos que alrededor del mundo las críticas no fueron nada positivas para esta película que busca posicionarse como la más taquillera de la historia, aunque por ahora no ha podido quitarle ese título a Avatar, de James Cameron.

Y es que los que ya la vieron quedaron muy insatisfechos por la escena añadida, que es una secuencia de Hulk que al parecer fue metida en la cinta sin algún fin más que alargar la historia.

Por medio de Twitter hubo los que dijeron que este es un trabajo no terminado de los animadores de Marvel y que la escena no tiene lógica para la historia.

Hipertextual rescató una de las críticas de los fanáticos, y es ésta que a la letra reza así: “¿Me estás diciendo que la escena adicional que agregaron a Endgame fue un clip NO TERMINADO de Hulk salvando a un par de personas? ¿Luego respondiendo a una llamada telefónica que ni siquiera tiene sentido?”.

Disney really told y’all there’s a extra credit scene for End Game and threw in a Shrek Xenoverse mod and called it Hulk💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QKZX8WKF5B — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 🔜AX (@SavinTheBees) June 30, 2019

La escena que dura cerca de siete minutos causó la burla de otros, y la decepción de algunos más, ve aquí esas duras críticas:

So the 7 mins they added to the #AvengersEndgame was just a scene of Hulk saving some people from a fire & some end credit scenes about Spiderman pic.twitter.com/hXJWhSUg4J — KING (@truenene) June 30, 2019

I saw Avengers Endgame again yesterday. I wasn't going for the bonus stuff, just wanted to see it one more time in theater, but thought the extras would be a treat. It was lame. One pointless scene with unfinished cgi? #AvengersEndgame — Screen Chat Podcast 🎙 (@ScreenChatPod) July 1, 2019

i'm laughing so hard at the fact that hulk was half edited in the endgame re-release post credit scene. god forbid wb release dc content half edited like that, we'd never hear the end of it. — tricia | krypton lovebot (@nyssavex) June 30, 2019

Endgame rerelease end credit Hulk scene: pic.twitter.com/iWmExZgKBd — Hardy (@Kyte2227) June 30, 2019

Marvel having people go out to the theaters to watch Endgame again just to see this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/81HHEfYJXO — Lucas (@EIawnMosk) June 29, 2019

Unfinished CGI professor hulk. pic.twitter.com/BmNVpMdp7K — Thanos’ bitch (@Alytthompson) June 30, 2019

After all the build up endgame re release is basically the same movie with an amazing Stan Lee tribute and a crappy hulk end credit scene 😒 and beat avatar in less time everyone thought tbh I expected more deleted scenes — Danieljamesemberton (@DanEmberton) June 29, 2019

Wait but why did the endgame post credits scene even exist? I mean yeah it's cool and all and I know ya'll are working on Spiderman, but like I didnt want to see a half finished cgi sequence of Hulk saving some kids…. At least we got this new meme pic.twitter.com/6Fiv0e6CV5 — Decidueye | bye etika (@Decidueye56) July 1, 2019

