🗣🗣🗣This shit is SERIOUS 😩‼️ please make sure you guys are watching what your babies watch on YOUTUBE ‼️ 🤦🏼‍♀️ Momo is CRAZY & it’s teaching your children do dangerous stuff to self harm or hurt family members, this makes me sick to my stomach (sad part is you CANT BLOCK IT !! Bc it pops up randomly in the kids show, fortnite, peppa pig, play-duh) it’s usually in the middle of the videos to avoid parents 😩

Posted by MKim Kim on Tuesday, February 26, 2019