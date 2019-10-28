tiroteo, dallas
(Foto: captura de video)

Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com).- La tarde de este domingo se ha suscitado un nuevo tiroteo en la ciudad de Dallas, Texas, así lo reportan medios locales.

El hecho se registra durante la vigilia relacionada con el tiroteo del pasado sábado en la ciudad vecina de Greenville, donde un ataque terminó con la vida de dos personas y dejó a otras 16 heridas.

De momento no se reportan víctimas mortales.

Noticia en desarrollo…

Por: Arianan Castellanos/CA

 

Artículo relacionadosMás del autor