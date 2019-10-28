Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com).- La tarde de este domingo se ha suscitado un nuevo tiroteo en la ciudad de Dallas, Texas, así lo reportan medios locales.

BREAKING: Gunfire erupts during vigil in Dallas for one of the victims of last night's mass shooting in Greenville; no word on injuries pic.twitter.com/fsd7AmZIsh — BNO News (@BNONews) October 28, 2019

El hecho se registra durante la vigilia relacionada con el tiroteo del pasado sábado en la ciudad vecina de Greenville, donde un ataque terminó con la vida de dos personas y dejó a otras 16 heridas.

Active shooting at a vigil tonight for one of the #TexasAMCommerce victims. As the vigil wrapped up, people began shooting. Multiple shots. Our news unit was hit at least 3 times. I have not seen anyone injured. It’s possible some took themselves to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/w9GRxNDKlV — Diana Zoga (@DianaNBC5) October 28, 2019

De momento no se reportan víctimas mortales.

JUST IN: Shots fired following vigil for victim of Texas A&M Commerce homecoming shooting. Vigil was being held in Saint Augustine Park, in Pleasant Grove. No reports of injuries. Our crew on scene reported hearing dozens of shots pic.twitter.com/BjhfStFHf3 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 28, 2019

Noticia en desarrollo…

Por: Arianan Castellanos/CA