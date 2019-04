Trained like Superhero for 30 Days

I Trained Like Superhero (1 Punch Man) For 30 DaysJoin us in this (accountability) group https://www.facebook.com/groups/onepunchworkout/And lets do this challenge for 2019And watch the 8 facts before you start the workout!https://youtu.be/M1j3fD7An-c

Posted by Sean Seah on Saturday, March 9, 2019