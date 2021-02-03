Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Este próximo 28 de febrero (domingo) los aclamados premios Golden Globes 2021 se celebrarán en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California en Estados Unidos.
Esta 78 entrega de premios a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine se hará de manera presencial, pero con medidas sanitarias estrictas y todos los protocolos para que sea de forma segura; por el momento las presentadoras Amy Poehler y Tina Fey son las únicas confirmadas.
A continuación, los nominados:
SERIES
Mejor serie de drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Schitts Creek
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actor, comedia o musical
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor Actor, drama
- Riz Ahmed
- Chadwick Boseman
- Anthony Hopkins
- Gary Oldman
- Tahar Rahim
Mejor Director
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Olivia Colman
- Jodie Comer
- Emma Corrin
- Laura Linney
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
CINE
Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor Película, drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising young Woman
- Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película de comedia o musical
- Borat 2
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Mejor Actriz, drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor Actor, drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Mejor actor, comedia o musical
- Baron Cohen, Borat 2
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
- James Corden, The Prom
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The little things
- Bill Murray, On the rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the world
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Another Round, Dinamarca
- La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
- The life ahead, Italia
- Minari, Estados Unidos
- Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia
¡Felicidades @JayroBustamante! Merecidísima nominación #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rPZrEY7lH0
— Flor Reyes (@SoyFlordeMaria) February 3, 2021
Mejor Guion
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor Película Animada
- Croods: the new age
- Onward
- Over the moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
- James Newton Howard, News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul
Por: Redacción/APMA