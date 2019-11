View this post on Instagram

R.I.P my sweet sweet mother may your cup forever runover with blessings our conversations we're a privilege I never realized that being able to kiss your mom goodnight is privilege but I've always held it an honor to be your boy God let me Play with my siblings for just a moment longer Let me Hug her so tight that she can feel it for eternity I'll never get to do those things again It was beyond a privilege and a honor being your son Love ya forever my Sweet Mother Dear