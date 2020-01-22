Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com).- La tarde del pasado martes se registró un tiroteo al interior del centro comercial Fashion Show Mall, en Las Vegas, Nevada.
The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 22, 2020
De inicio se reportaron dos personas heridas, sin embargo más tarde, la tenienre Dori Koren, señaló que fueron tres personas las que recibieron disparos, informó CNN.
El hecho habría sido un “incidente aislado” que inició con un altercado, sin embargo no se tiene datos del o de los sospechosos.
El suceso ocurrió alrededor de los 6:15 horas (tiempo local) poco después el lugar fue desalojado y cerrado cuando llegó la policía, para ese momento el o los atacantes habían huído.
A fire truck is blocking Mel Torme Way from Sammy Davis Jr. Heavy police presence at Fashion Show Mall as @LVMPD investigate a shooting that happened on the property tonight likely involving juveniles #8NN pic.twitter.com/FgiPaXaQkK
— Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) January 22, 2020
La Policía Metropolitana de Las Vegas ya investiga la situación. Sobre los lesionados no se informó su estado de salud.
