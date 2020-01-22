tiroteo, vegas
La Policía Metropolitana ya investiga (Foto: @CristenDrummond)

Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com).- La tarde del pasado martes se registró un tiroteo al interior del centro comercial Fashion Show Mall, en Las Vegas, Nevada.

De inicio se reportaron dos personas heridas, sin embargo más tarde, la tenienre Dori Koren, señaló que fueron tres personas las que recibieron disparos, informó CNN.

El hecho habría sido un “incidente aislado” que inició con un altercado, sin embargo no se tiene datos del o de los sospechosos.

El suceso ocurrió alrededor de los 6:15 horas (tiempo local) poco después el lugar fue desalojado y cerrado cuando llegó la policía, para ese momento el o los atacantes habían huído.

La Policía Metropolitana de Las Vegas ya investiga la situación. Sobre los lesionados no se informó su estado de salud.

Por: Ariana Castellanos/CA

