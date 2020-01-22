Estados Unidos (Rasainforma.com).- La tarde del pasado martes se registró un tiroteo al interior del centro comercial Fashion Show Mall, en Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2

— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 22, 2020