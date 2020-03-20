Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Luego de que en días pasados se diera a conocer que Tom Brady tenía un acuerdo los Buccaneers, el jugador ha dado a conocer a través de sus redes sociales que ya forma parte de la franquicia.

“Si hay algo que aprendí sobre futbol, es que a nadie le importa lo que hiciste el año pasado o el año anterior. Estoy comenzando un nuevo viaje en el futbol y estoy agradecido con los Buccaneers por darme la oportunidad de hacer lo que me encanta hacer“, escribió el jugador.

Los Buccaneers postearon un video en sus redes sociales para hacer el anuncio oficial. La franquicia de Tampa Bay se hizo de los servicios de Brady, el mismo día que éste anunció que dejaría a los Patriots tras 20 años.

Por su parte, los New England Patriots agradecieron el legado de Tom Brady este jueves con un anuncio espectacular en la carretera que lleva a Gillette Stadium.

On a billboard about 1 mile north of Gillette Stadium this morning. pic.twitter.com/yWQZz4Iurf

— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) 19 de marzo de 2020