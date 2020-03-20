Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Luego de que en días pasados se diera a conocer que Tom Brady tenía un acuerdo los Buccaneers, el jugador ha dado a conocer a través de sus redes sociales que ya forma parte de la franquicia.
“Si hay algo que aprendí sobre futbol, es que a nadie le importa lo que hiciste el año pasado o el año anterior. Estoy comenzando un nuevo viaje en el futbol y estoy agradecido con los Buccaneers por darme la oportunidad de hacer lo que me encanta hacer“, escribió el jugador.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀
Los Buccaneers postearon un video en sus redes sociales para hacer el anuncio oficial. La franquicia de Tampa Bay se hizo de los servicios de Brady, el mismo día que éste anunció que dejaría a los Patriots tras 20 años.
TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) 20 de marzo de 2020
Por su parte, los New England Patriots agradecieron el legado de Tom Brady este jueves con un anuncio espectacular en la carretera que lleva a Gillette Stadium.
On a billboard about 1 mile north of Gillette Stadium this morning. pic.twitter.com/yWQZz4Iurf
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) 19 de marzo de 2020
Este será apenas el segundo equipo de Brady en su larga y exitosa carrera. Ahora Tom buscará seguir cosechando éxitos en Tampa Bay.
Por: redacción/SJS