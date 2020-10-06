 Tortuga le muestra "dedo grosero" a buzo que le tomó una foto
Inicio Noticias Mundo Tortuga le muestra «dedo grosero» a buzo que le tomó una foto

Tortuga le muestra «dedo grosero» a buzo que le tomó una foto

La fotografía se colocó entre las finalistas de los Comedy Wildlife Phothography Awards; premios que reconocen a las fotografías más graciosas del año

Por
MiMorelia.com
-
Una tortuga aparentemente enojada mostró el dedo medio (Foto Ilustrativa: pixabay.com)

Australia (MiMorelia.com).- Un fotógrafo de vida silvestre, Mark Fitz, captó la imagen de una tortuga que al parecer se molestó por la fotografía que tomó Fitz; capturada por la lente del fotógrafo ésta lo insultó mostrando el “dedo grosero”.

Y es que a nadie le gusta que le tomen fotos sin permiso, pues así, una tortuga llamada Terry mostró su molestia a través de una fotografía donde parece que insultó al buzo y fotógrafo en una isla de Australia.

Mark Fitz se encontraba en la isla Lady Elliot, Gran Barrera de Coral, cuando captó en una fotografía a una tortuga aparentemente “enojada”, por lo que con toda la intención la tortuga levantó el dedo medio mientras nadaba.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Is it just me or does it look like Terry the Turtle is sticking his finger up at me?! 🐢🤣 Happy #TurtleTuesday, hope you’re having a happier one than grumpy Terry! 🐢💦☀️😂 #ladyelliotisland @ladyelliotislandecoresort . . #olympusinspired #visitbundaberg #southerngreatbarrierreef #thisisqueensland #seeaustralia #aussienewstoday #lovethereef #citizensgbr #australiagram #beautifuldestinations #beautifulmatters #wonderful_places #takemetoaustralia #exploringaustralia #ourlonelyplanet #tv_aqua #ig_australia #watchthisinstagood #sandisk #whpwildthing #water_shots #openmyworld #escapesnaps #tlpicks #gramslayers #LiveIntrepid #PADI #WHPplanetearth

Una publicación compartida de MARK FITZ (@_markfitz) el

Para fortuna del fotógrafo, la imagen le valió para colocarse entre las finalistas de los Comedy Wildlife Phothography Awards; premios que reconocen a las fotografías más graciosas del año.

Por: Redacción/E

Artículo relacionados

Información

Directorio

Trabaja con nosotros

Contáctanos: contacto@mimorelia.com

Publimetro

Columnistas

Noticias

Morelia Michoacán Deportes Turismo Viral Nota-Roja

© Derechos Reservados MI MORELIA.COM 2000 - 2020