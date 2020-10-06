Tortuga le muestra «dedo grosero» a buzo que le tomó una foto

Australia (MiMorelia.com).- Un fotógrafo de vida silvestre, Mark Fitz, captó la imagen de una tortuga que al parecer se molestó por la fotografía que tomó Fitz; capturada por la lente del fotógrafo ésta lo insultó mostrando el “dedo grosero”.
Y es que a nadie le gusta que le tomen fotos sin permiso, pues así, una tortuga llamada Terry mostró su molestia a través de una fotografía donde parece que insultó al buzo y fotógrafo en una isla de Australia.
Mark Fitz se encontraba en la isla Lady Elliot, Gran Barrera de Coral, cuando captó en una fotografía a una tortuga aparentemente “enojada”, por lo que con toda la intención la tortuga levantó el dedo medio mientras nadaba.
Para fortuna del fotógrafo, la imagen le valió para colocarse entre las finalistas de los Comedy Wildlife Phothography Awards; premios que reconocen a las fotografías más graciosas del año.
Por: Redacción/E