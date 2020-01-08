Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 celebrarán una vez más la música que más se escuchó durante todo el año en las estaciones de radio iHeartMedia.

Este día han salido los nominados a los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 para que puedas elegir a lo mejor de cada categoría para ser premiados en su evento anual que este año se llevará a cabo el 29 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

El evento será transmitido por el canal FOX el domingo 29 del tercer mes de 2020 a las 20:00 horas (zona Centro de México).

“La votación en redes sociales comienza hoy, 8 de enero, y se cerrará el lunes 23 de marzo a las 8 pm ET / 5 p.m. PT para todas las categorías, excepto Best Army, que continuará hasta el viernes 27 de marzo a las 9 am ET / 6 a.m. PT. Los fans pueden votar usando la categoría apropiada y los hashtags”. Anunció el sitio iheartradio.mx

Ahora sí, estos son los nominados…

Canción del año:

“Bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Artista mujer del año:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Artista hombre del año:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Mejor Dúo/Grupo del año:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Mejor colaboración:

“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani

“Eastside” – benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Mejor artista pop nuevo del año:

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mejor canción alternativa de Rock del año:

“Bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Doin’ Time” – Lana Del Rey

“Ready To Let Go” – Cage The Elephant

“The Hype” – twenty one pilots

“Trampoline” – SHAED

Artista de Rock alternativo del año:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Twenty one pilots

Mejor artista nuevo de Rock/ Alternativo:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Canción de Rock del año:

“Blue On Black” – Five Finger Death Punch

“Ghost” – Badflower

“Lo/Hi” – The Black Keys

“Monsters” – Shinedown

“S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” – The Glorious Sons

Artista de Rock del año:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Canción de Country del año:

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” – Justin Moore

“Whiskey Glasses” – Morgan Wallen

Artista Country del año:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista nuevo de Country:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Canción de Dance del año:

“Body” – Loud Luxury featuring brando

“Close To Me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

“Here With Me” – Marshmello featuring Chvrches

“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston

“So Close” – NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Artista Dance del año:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Canción Hip-Hop del año:

“Going Bad” – Meek Mill featuring Drake

“Money In The Grave” – Drake featuring Rick Ross

“Money” – Cardi B

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

“Suge” – DaBaby

Arista Hip-Hop del año:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Mejor artista Hip-Hop del año:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Canción R&B del año:

“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé

“Girls Need Love (Remix)” – Summer Walker & Drake

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Shot Clock” – Ella Mai

“Talk” – Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Mejor artista nuevo de R&B:

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Pop Latino/canción urbana del año:

“Calma” – Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

“MIA” – Bad Bunny featuring Drake

“QUE PRETENDES” – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Taki Taki” – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Pop Latino/Arista Urbano del año:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Mejor artista urbano nuevo de Pop Latino/Urbano:

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

Sech

Canción regional mexicana del año:

“¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión” – Calibre 50

“A Través Del Vaso” – Banda Los Sebastianes

“Con Todo Incluido” – La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas

“Encantadora” – El Fantasma

“Nada Nuevo” – Christian Nodal

Artista Regional Mexicano del año:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

Artista nuevo de música Regional Mexicano del año:

Banda Los Sebastianes

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Escritor de canciones del año:

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

Mejores letras: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Beautiful People” – Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

“Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

“Juice” – Lizzo

“Lose You To Love Me” – Selena Gomez

“Nightmare” – Halsey

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Mejor cover: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales

Led Zeppelin – “Black Dog” – Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande – “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” – Lana Del Rey cover

Phil Collins – “Can’t Stop Loving You” – Taylor Swift cover

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You” – Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – Camila Cabello cover

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Halsey cover

Post Malone – “Sunflower” – Vampire Weekend cover

Mejor Fan Army: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales

Agnation – Agnez Mo

Arianators – Ariana Grande

Beliebers – Justin Bieber

BTSArmy – BTS

Camilizers – Camila Cabello

Harries – Harry Styles

Limelights – Why Don’t We

Louies – Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

Niallers – Niall Horan

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Swifties – Taylor Swift

Mejor video musical: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey

“Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow

“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

“ME!” – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

Premio Estrella de redes: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King Bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper Rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stephanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

Mejor Remix: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales

“Bad guy” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

“Good As Hell” – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston

“Lover” – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“The Bones” – Maren Morris featuring Hozier

“Thotiana” – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

“Trampoline” – SHAED featuring Zayn

“Without Me” – Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Fotógrafo favorito de giras: *Socially Voted Category

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Video de música con coreografías favorito: (Nueva Categoría) *Categoría de voto en redes sociales

“7 rings” (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson

“How Do You Sleep?” (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel

“Kill This Love” (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin

“ME!” (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio

“Motivation” (Normani) – Sean Bankhead

“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge & Sara B

Por:Redacción/APMA