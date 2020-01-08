Estados Unidos (MiMorelia.com).- Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 celebrarán una vez más la música que más se escuchó durante todo el año en las estaciones de radio iHeartMedia.
Este día han salido los nominados a los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 para que puedas elegir a lo mejor de cada categoría para ser premiados en su evento anual que este año se llevará a cabo el 29 de marzo en Los Ángeles.
El evento será transmitido por el canal FOX el domingo 29 del tercer mes de 2020 a las 20:00 horas (zona Centro de México).
“La votación en redes sociales comienza hoy, 8 de enero, y se cerrará el lunes 23 de marzo a las 8 pm ET / 5 p.m. PT para todas las categorías, excepto Best Army, que continuará hasta el viernes 27 de marzo a las 9 am ET / 6 a.m. PT. Los fans pueden votar usando la categoría apropiada y los hashtags”. Anunció el sitio iheartradio.mx
Ahora sí, estos son los nominados…
Canción del año:
- “Bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
Artista mujer del año:
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Artista hombre del año:
- Ed Sheeran
- Khalid
- Luke Combs
- Post Malone
- Shawn Mendes
Mejor Dúo/Grupo del año:
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Mejor colaboración:
- “Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani
- “Eastside” – benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid
- “I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Mejor artista pop nuevo del año:
- Ava Max
- FLETCHER
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
Mejor canción alternativa de Rock del año:
- “Bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Doin’ Time” – Lana Del Rey
- “Ready To Let Go” – Cage The Elephant
- “The Hype” – twenty one pilots
- “Trampoline” – SHAED
Artista de Rock alternativo del año:
- Billie Eilish
- Cage The Elephant
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Twenty one pilots
Mejor artista nuevo de Rock/ Alternativo:
- Dirty Honey
- Dominic Fike
- Matt Maeson
- SHAED
- The Glorious Sons
Canción de Rock del año:
- “Blue On Black” – Five Finger Death Punch
- “Ghost” – Badflower
- “Lo/Hi” – The Black Keys
- “Monsters” – Shinedown
- “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” – The Glorious Sons
Artista de Rock del año:
- Disturbed
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Godsmack
- Greta Van Fleet
- Shinedown
Canción de Country del año:
- “Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
- “GIRL” – Maren Morris
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” – Justin Moore
- “Whiskey Glasses” – Morgan Wallen
Artista Country del año:
- Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista nuevo de Country:
- Jimmie Allen
- Matt Stell
- Morgan Wallen
- Riley Green
- Runaway June
Canción de Dance del año:
- “Body” – Loud Luxury featuring brando
- “Close To Me” – Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
- “Here With Me” – Marshmello featuring Chvrches
- “Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
- “So Close” – NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Artista Dance del año:
- Diplo
- Kygo
- Loud Luxury
- Marshmello
- The Chainsmokers
Canción Hip-Hop del año:
- “Going Bad” – Meek Mill featuring Drake
- “Money In The Grave” – Drake featuring Rick Ross
- “Money” – Cardi B
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
- “Suge” – DaBaby
Arista Hip-Hop del año:
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Meek Mill
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista Hip-Hop del año:
- City Girls
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
Canción R&B del año:
- “Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé
- “Girls Need Love (Remix)” – Summer Walker & Drake
- “No Guidance” – Chris Brown featuring Drake
- “Shot Clock” – Ella Mai
- “Talk” – Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Chris Brown
- Ella Mai
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Summer Walker
Mejor artista nuevo de R&B:
- Ari Lennox
- LightSkinKeisha
- Nicole Bus
- Summer Walker
- The Bonfyre
Pop Latino/canción urbana del año:
- “Calma” – Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko
- “Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow
- “MIA” – Bad Bunny featuring Drake
- “QUE PRETENDES” – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
Pop Latino/Arista Urbano del año:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Mejor artista urbano nuevo de Pop Latino/Urbano:
- Camilo
- Guaynaa
- Lunay
- Rosalía
- Sech
Canción regional mexicana del año:
- “¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión” – Calibre 50
- “A Través Del Vaso” – Banda Los Sebastianes
- “Con Todo Incluido” – La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas
- “Encantadora” – El Fantasma
- “Nada Nuevo” – Christian Nodal
Artista Regional Mexicano del año:
- Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Christian Nodal
- El Fantasma
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
Artista nuevo de música Regional Mexicano del año:
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- El Fantasma
- Fuerza Regida
- Kanales
- Lenin Ramírez
Producer of the Year:
- Andrew Watt
- Benny Blanco
- Finneas
- Louis Bell
- Max Martin
Escritor de canciones del año:
- Ashley Gorley
- Finneas
- Frank Dukes
- Louis Bell
- Savan Kotecha
Mejores letras: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
- “7 rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Beautiful People” – Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
- “Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
- “Juice” – Lizzo
- “Lose You To Love Me” – Selena Gomez
- “Nightmare” – Halsey
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
- “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Mejor cover: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales
- Led Zeppelin – “Black Dog” – Miley Cyrus cover
- Ariana Grande – “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” – Lana Del Rey cover
- Phil Collins – “Can’t Stop Loving You” – Taylor Swift cover
- Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover
- Elvin Bishop – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
- The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You” – Meghan Trainor cover
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Keith Urban cover
- Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – Camila Cabello cover
- Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Halsey cover
- Post Malone – “Sunflower” – Vampire Weekend cover
Mejor Fan Army: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales
- Agnation – Agnez Mo
- Arianators – Ariana Grande
- Beliebers – Justin Bieber
- BTSArmy – BTS
- Camilizers – Camila Cabello
- Harries – Harry Styles
- Limelights – Why Don’t We
- Louies – Louis Tomlinson
- MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
- Niallers – Niall Horan
- Selenators – Selena Gomez
- Swifties – Taylor Swift
Mejor video musical: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales
- “7 rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey
- “Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
- “Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow
- “Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani
- “I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
- “Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
- “ME!” – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
Premio Estrella de redes: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales
- Asher Angel
- Cody Orlove
- Danielle Cohn
- DeStorm Power
- King Bach
- Montana Tucker
- Niki and Gabi
- Piper Rockelle
- Scotty Sire
- Stephanie Poetri
- The Moy Boys
- Zoe Laverne
Mejor Remix: *Categoría de voto en redes sociales
- “Bad guy” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
- “Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow
- “Good As Hell” – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
- “Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
- “Lover” – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris featuring Hozier
- “Thotiana” – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG
- “Trampoline” – SHAED featuring Zayn
- “Without Me” – Halsey featuring Juice WRLD
Fotógrafo favorito de giras: *Socially Voted Category
- Adam Degross (Post Malone)
- Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
- Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
- Blair Caldwell (Normani)
- Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
- Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
- Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
- Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
- Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
- Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
- Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Video de música con coreografías favorito: (Nueva Categoría) *Categoría de voto en redes sociales
- “7 rings” (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson
- “How Do You Sleep?” (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel
- “Kill This Love” (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
- “ME!” (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio
- “Motivation” (Normani) – Sean Bankhead
- “Señorita” (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge & Sara B
